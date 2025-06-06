https://www.shutterstock.com/image-photo/denver-usaoctober-17-boeing-737-operated-2058383450

Southwest Airlines has announced the opening of an expanded cargo facility at Denver International Airport in Colorado, US.

This move is part of the airline’s strategy to bolster its operations and accommodate the growing demand at one of its busiest hubs.

The new 30,000ft2 warehouse is designed to elevate service levels for Southwest’s Denver-area cargo customers. It features six loading docks, allowing simultaneous service for multiple customers, extensive storage areas, and double the cooler space for refrigerated goods compared to the previous setup.

Denver International Airport CEO Phil Washington said: “We’re excited to expand our important partnership with Southwest Airlines by celebrating the opening of its new Denver Cargo Facility.

“As one of DEN’s largest carriers, Southwest is a critical member of the DEN family— connecting the Mile High City to dozens of destinations. Now, beyond passenger travel, the opening of an expanded cargo facility showcases an even greater commitment and bond between Southwest Airlines and DEN.”

Denver, claimed to be Southwest’s busiest market with up to 300 daily flights during peak seasons, connects more than 90 North American destinations.

The enhanced facility aims to expedite the movement of products to and from the Denver region, promising efficiency and hospitality.

The investment in the new cargo facility is part of a series of infrastructure enhancements by Southwest Airlines in the Denver area.

Earlier this month, the airline inaugurated an off-airport training centre within the Colorado Aerotropolis.

In 2022, it also opened a maintenance hangar supporting Technical Operations for Denver and the western US.

Southwest is also preparing to unveil a 100,000ft2 General Use Building shortly. This structure will accommodate its Provisioning Team and the Ground Support Equipment Team.

