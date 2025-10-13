Both organisations have signed a MoU to create a JV in the Alat Free Economic Zone. Credit: ExecuJet.

Silk Way AFEZCO, a subsidiary of Silk Way Group, has formed a partnership with ExecuJet, part of the Luxaviation Group, to develop a fixed base operation (FBO) at the under-construction Alat International Airport in Azerbaijan.

As part of this agreement, Luxaviation Group will manage Silk Way’s recently acquired Gulfstream G500 aircraft, introducing its service in Azerbaijan for the first time.

Both organisations have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish a joint venture (JV) within the Alat Free Economic Zone.

This JV is designed to provide a range of aviation services and strengthen Azerbaijan’s position as a transportation hub connecting Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

Silk Way AFEZCO CEO Jawad Dbila said: “We are proud to partner with ExecuJet to elevate Azerbaijan’s role in global business aviation.

“The FBO at Alat International Airport and the joint venture at AFEZ will provide unmatched services for operators and passengers alike. Alongside the introduction of our new Gulfstream G500 under ExecuJet’s management, we are investing in the future of aviation in our country.”

The FBO project at Alat International Airport is scheduled to begin construction at the end of this year, with completion expected in early 2027.

The facility’s design will be based on ExecuJet’s business aviation terminal at Dubai Al Maktoum International Airport.

Under the aircraft management agreement, Luxaviation Group will oversee operations, flight planning, maintenance, and crew management for the Gulfstream G500.

The aircraft will be used for executive and diplomatic travel originating from Azerbaijan.

Luxaviation Group CEO Patrick Hansen said: “This is a milestone partnership for Luxaviation and ExecuJet as we expand into Azerbaijan market.

“By combining Silk Way AFEZCO strong regional expertise with our global experience in premium FBO and aircraft management services, we are setting new benchmarks for quality, efficiency, and customer hospitality in the Caspian region.”

This partnership follows growth in Azerbaijan’s energy, commerce, and tourism sectors and responds to rising demand for aircraft management and business aviation infrastructure.

In November 2024 at COP29 in Baku, Silk Way Group announced it will build a cargo airport in the Alat Free Economic Zone.

The new facility will expand the group’s operations and capitalise on the zone’s strategic advantages to boost business opportunities and efficiency.

