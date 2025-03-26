SAFE Structure president and CEO Johnny Buscema with Air Force Two. Credit: S.A.F.E. Structure Designs.

SAFE Structure Design has secured a contract from L3Harris Technologies to provide an aircraft maintenance crane for the presidential aircraft Air Force One and Air Force Two.

The contract requires SAFE Structure to design, engineer and manufacture the crane to enable the “safe” installation and removal of the radome on the presidential aircraft.

Previously, the company was enlisted to engineer and manufacture two cranes that support the maintenance operations on Air Force Two aircraft.

The latest contract marks an extension of the company’s involvement in the maintenance of the presidential fleet.

This “precision-engineered” crane will ensure “mission readiness”, boost aircraft maintenance efficiency and safety standards for these critical US Air Force assets, stated the company.

SAFE Structure Designs president and CEO Johnny Buscema Jr said: “Our team at SAFE Structure is humbly honoured to support the operational readiness of Air Force One and Air Force Two, ensuring that these aircraft remain mission-ready for the President of the United States.

“It is a privilege to contribute to the safety, efficiency, and reliability of the presidential fleet and to support President Trump and his administration.”

SAFE Structure is a defense contractor and aviation maintenance equipment manufacturer providing ground support equipment (GSE) and aircraft maintenance tooling for governmental, military and commercial aviation operations.

Its solutions support fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft maintenance operations across the world.

The company’s aircraft cranes, maintenance stands, and hangar equipment are used by military aviation professionals, aircraft maintenance technicians (AMTs), and aviation logistics teams.