The QPS Walk2000 does not require passengers to stop, or take off jackets. Credit: GlobalData/Patrick Rhys Atack

German security scanner provider Rohde & Schwarz has received approval from the European Civil Aviation Conference (ECAC) for its new walk-through scanner, QPS Walk2000. It is the first device of its kind to be approved for use at airports around the world.

The devices will now be sold to airports across the European Union, and according to Rhode & Schwarz staff at Passenger Terminal Expo 2025, even further afield.

The scanner was on the trade show floor in Madrid. Credit: GlobalData/Patrick Rhys Atack

The certification passed by the QPS Walk2000 is the Common Evaluation Process (CEP), which evaluates security systems and equipment against EU performance standards.

“People can now walk through the security scanner at a natural pace and with normal posture. The millimeter-wave technology used in the QPS Walk2000 penetrates clothing while an avatar pinpoints potentially dangerous objects in real time,” the company explained.

Agents are alerted via screens close to the scanner if human intervention is required, including a full passenger search or re-scanning.

The scanners are already in trial use in Frankfurt Airport, Germany’s largest hub and Lufthansa base. Another trial is underway in Madrid’s international airport, across the street from PTE 2025.

Sales director Knut Buerkner told Airport Technology the product would now be submitted for TSA approval in the US.

“It will speed up the security experience, because you don’t have to de-vest anymore. You can keep on your jacket, or your hoodie. We don’t care anymore,” Buernker explained.

“We appreciate the efforts of the ECAC and look forward to working with airports and air carriers of the 44 member states, to deliver next-generation security capabilities and improve the passenger experience for travelers all over Europe,” Andreas Haegele, vice president of microwave imaging at Rohde & Schwarz added.