The companies strive to offer passengers a seamless experience from flight booking to arrival at their destination. Credit: Riyadh Air.

Riyadh Air and Uber have agreed to a long-term partnership aiming to streamline travel for passengers in Saudi Arabia and at destinations for the nascent airline.

The companies formalised their collaboration through an MoU at the Boeing factory in Charleston, US where Riyadh Air’s first aircraft served as the backdrop.

Under the partnership, Riyadh Air and Uber will jointly develop initiatives intended to simplify the travel process.

These initiatives include exclusive benefits for members of Riyadh Air’s forthcoming loyalty programme, which will be incorporated into the airline’s digital ecosystem.

The companies aim to provide passengers with an integrated experience from booking their flight to reaching their final destination.

Uber chief business officer Madhu Kannan said: “Our partnership with Riyadh Air is a significant step in our mission to make movement seamless for people everywhere.

“By combining premium air travel with convenient and seamless last-mile mobility, we’re making journeys effortless and more convenient for travellers in the Kingdom and around the world.”

Riyadh Air said its expansion plan includes connecting Saudi Arabia to more than 100 destinations by the end of this decade, with technology-enabled solutions forming a key part of this strategy.

The partnership with Uber is positioned as a step towards meeting these objectives by providing coordinated passenger transport options and supporting operational efficiencies across the travel journey.

Both companies outlined their shared commitment to using digital tools to address changes in passenger expectations and enable a more coordinated approach between air and ground travel.

Further details on the specific benefits for loyalty programme members are expected as the partnership develops.

Riyadh Air marketing and corporate communications senior vice president Osamah Alnuaiser said: “This partnership with Uber is another example of how Riyadh Air is reimagining the travel experience.

“By integrating trusted and innovative services into our offering, we are ensuring our guests enjoy a seamless, premium journey both in the air and on the ground.”

