The entire expansion project is expected to be completed by early 2027. Credit Queenstown Airport Corporation Ltd.

Queenstown Airport in New Zealand is set to initiate the expansion of the terminal building, as part of its ongoing capital improvement programme.

The total investment for this project is estimated at approximately NZ$12m ($7.15m).

The initiative will see the terminal building extended to the north towards the airfield, adding 800m2 of office and operational space for Air New Zealand, Planebiz, and the Aviation Security Service over the next 14 months.

Following the construction phase, the fit-out of the new area and renovations of existing offices will occur in stages, with the entire project anticipated to conclude by early 2027.

A key feature of the extension will be a non-passenger screening room, designed for airport personnel, contractors, and visitors to undergo security checks before accessing restricted zones.

Additionally, the project will include substantial electrical upgrades, featuring the installation of a new 1.5MVA transformer linked to the high-voltage network at Lucas Place.

A new main electrical switch room and an airfield ground lighting power centre will also be built. The current Airways power centre building will be demolished once these facilities commence operations.

Queenstown Airport project manager Greg Emms said: “This will give airline staff working behind the scenes a much better work environment, and will also improve operational efficiency.”

Concurrently, Queenstown Airport is allocating around NZ$10m ($5.9m) towards the final two phases of a programme aimed at seismically reinforcing the terminal structure to enhance its earthquake resilience.

This work encompasses structural steelwork, bracing, micropiling, and column reinforcement.

Contractors have commenced work in the baggage hall and will progress to the check-in area and central terminal, with all activities scheduled for night-time to minimise disruption. This phase of construction is expected to take around 17 months to complete.

Queenstown Airport chief operating officer Todd Grace said: “This seismic strengthening project underscores Queenstown Airport’s commitment to the safety of our passengers, staff, and wider community.”

In 2018, Queenstown Airport implemented a new interior signage system to help passengers navigate its facilities, including parking, drop-off zones, and terminals. Installation began last year.

