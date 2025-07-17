Turner Aviation headquarters in Glasgow, Scotland. Credit: Precision Aviation Group/PRNewswire.

Precision Aviation Group (PAG), a maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services provider, has announced the acquisition of Turner Aviation, marking its entry into the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region.

The integration of Turner Aviation into PAG’s operations is set to enhance the group’s service offerings within the region with improved local support, quicker turnaround times, and enhanced capabilities.

PAG provides extensive MRO services across more than 200,000 product lines, supporting operators in the airline, business and general aviation (BGA), military, and rotary wing markets.

The company boasts of 25 FAA-approved repair stations, 27 global locations, over 1,100 employees, and more than 1.2 million ft2 of production and distribution facilities.

With this acquisition, PAG is poised to leverage Turner’s established presence and expertise to bolster its global footprint.

Precision Aviation Group president and CEO David Mast said: “The acquisition of Turner Aviation represents a significant milestone in the continued growth of PAG.

“Their deep technical expertise, strong customer relationships, long-serving leadership team and strategic location make it an ideal partner for PAG. We are excited to build on Turner’s impressive legacy.”

Established in 1954 and operating in Glasgow, Scotland, Turner Aviation has expertise in repairing and overhauling avionics, components, and fuel systems.

As a UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and EASA Part 145 approved repair station, Turner caters to a wide-ranging clientele across the EMEA region.

Turner Aviation managing director Douglas Muirhead said: “We are thrilled to become part of the growing PAG family.

“This acquisition will not only provide Turner with enhanced resources and a global network but also allow us to better serve our customers.”

