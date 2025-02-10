CLEAR Plus membership provides expedited travel identity verification via biometric data through dedicated lanes. Credit: Alexander Oganezov/Shutterstock.

Secure identity company CLEAR has introduced its identity verification technology to Portland International Airport (PDX) in Oregon, US, to enhance travel experiences in the region.

This initiative is set to create 53 jobs and is projected to contribute over $3m annually to the local economy.

The launch at PDX marks an ongoing expansion of CLEAR’s presence across the country, as it operates in a total of 59 airports nationwide and serves more than 27 million members through its CLEAR Plus membership.

The membership is an opt-in service that offers travellers expedited access through dedicated lanes for identity verification, using biometric data such as eyes or fingerprints.

This service aims to save time by reducing the need to present traditional identification documents at security checkpoints.

CLEAR Plus members are then escorted by a CLEAR Ambassador to the TSA security, further streamlining the process.

Port of Portland chief aviation officer Dan Pippenger said:“When we opened our new main terminal last summer, we often got asked: Will CLEAR be coming to PDX? Today, we’re excited to deliver that option for our travellers.

“With the addition of CLEAR, we’re continuing to improve and streamline the travel experience while maintaining the highest standards of safety and security.”

The membership for CLEAR Plus is priced at slightly over $16 per month when billed annually. Special rates are available for members of Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, Alaska Airlines, and American Express.

Additionally, active military personnel, veterans, and government officials can benefit from discounted memberships. Family members can also be included in an existing CLEAR Plus account at $119 per adult per year.

CLEAR CEO Caryn Seidman-Becker said: “We’re thrilled to bring CLEAR to Portland and help PDX travellers experience a smoother, more predictable journey.

“We share PDX’s dedication to enhancing the customer experience and are excited to be part of making travel to and from Oregon faster and easier.”

In December 2024, CLEAR introduced its fast-track identity verification service to the international terminal of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL), making expedited security lanes accessible in both international and domestic terminals.