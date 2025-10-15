The new facility incorporates design elements that showcase regional characteristics and features four outdoor terraces. Credit: Allegheny County Airport Authority.

Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) in Pennsylvania, US, has inaugurated its new $1.7bn terminal, marking the development in the region’s air transport infrastructure.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony, which was held at the newly constructed facility, was attended by more than 300 guests.

The new facility is set to open to the public later this fall.

This milestone is part of a series of preparatory events leading up to the terminal’s full public launch.

Previous activities included a trial run with 300 guests in September, an employee open house, and an October gala for over 700 participants. A second public trial involving 2,500 people is scheduled.

Allegheny County executive Sara Innamorato described the terminal as “an economic jet engine” for Pittsburgh.

The new terminal was funded primarily through unanimous agreement by Pittsburgh International Airport’s airline partners, with no local tax revenue involved.

Construction began in 2021 and focused on sourcing more than 90% of labour and materials locally. During its construction phase, the terminal project supported over 14,300 jobs and generated $2.5bn in economic activity along with more than $1bn in direct labour income in the region.

Pittsburgh International Airport’s new terminal is central to its strategy shift from hub operations to an origin-and-destination model tailored to serve the local market.

The new facility features design elements intended to reflect regional characteristics and includes four outdoor terraces accessible before and after security checkpoints.

Airport officials indicated that the new terminal is expected to serve as a key entry point for visitors to Pittsburgh, including those attending future events such as the 2026 National Football League Draft.

Pittsburgh International Airport CEO Christina Cassotis said: “The building design was always aspirational. It was meant and designed to work for everyone, for actual people who travel through and work in an airport.

“But the building itself, if you look at it now, I think is actually inspirational. Being in this space feels good, and that’s a pretty big statement for an airport today.”

Over the past decade, Pittsburgh International Airport expanded its nonstop route network from 36 to 62 destinations and increased its portfolio from seven to 15 airlines across different service models.

