The three-level terminal, spanning 811,000ft², features design elements inspired by the landscapes of Western Pennsylvania. Credit: Ema Peter.

Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) in the US has opened its new $1.7bn terminal to travellers, marking the result of more than four years of construction and a decade of planning.

The project was funded without the use of local or state taxpayer money.

The facility, designed by Gensler + HDR in association with luis vidal + architects, replaces a previous terminal originally built for a single airline.

Through this new terminal, PIT has introduced an origin-and-destination model that supports 15 airlines.

Furthermore, the airport conducted months of testing before the launch, including two large-scale public trials that involved over 2,000 community members.

The three-level, 811,000ft² terminal includes design elements inspired by Western Pennsylvania’s landscape.

A Skybridge connects the landside terminal with renovated airside facilities and features lighting intended to evoke Pittsburgh’s natural environment.

Recent improvements across the airside concourses include modernised gate areas, expanded restrooms, family facilities, nursing lounges, and a redesigned core area.

Airports Council International – North America president and CEO Kevin Burke said: “The opening of PIT’s new terminal represents a significant investment in the future of airport infrastructure and the passenger experience for the Pittsburgh region and the global aviation system.”

The airport’s security screening now features one checkpoint with 12 US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) lanes. This is an increase from the seven lanes previously available at the main checkpoint with an aim to create a more streamlined process for passengers.

The baggage system has been updated to reduce delivery times by half through a shorter and more efficient belt system. International arrivals have been modernised, replacing earlier arrangements designed for connecting passengers.

The new parking garage offers 3,300 covered spaces with technology that provides real-time availability updates. Furthermore, additional parking options are located within walking distance of the terminal.

Outdoor terraces are planned both before and after security, according to the airport.

Visitors arriving to collect passengers can use the new welcome point in the terminal, an area designed specifically as a meeting spot.

Retail and dining options have expanded with 20 new or updated outlets, including both local businesses and national chains.

Facilities such as Neighborhood 91, an airport-based additive manufacturing campus, and an energy self-sufficient microgrid powered by on-site natural gas and solar resources are part of ongoing innovation efforts.

PIT CEO Christina Cassotis said: “This new terminal is both a bold statement to the world about what an airport can be – and a love letter to our community.

“From architecture that reflects our region to an industry-first microgrid that makes PIT energy self-sufficient, this new terminal is emblematic of Pittsburgh’s modern innovation economy and its determination to set the standard and lead.”

Construction generated an estimated $2.5bn in economic impact for the region and created more than 14,000 jobs, said the airport.

