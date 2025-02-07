The Oklahoma Department of Aerospace and Aeronautics (ODAA) has contracted Vigilant Aerospace to implement an advanced airspace management system, marking the state’s inaugural investment in infrastructure to bolster the advanced air mobility (AAM) industry.
This move is expected to position Oklahoma as a national testing ground for both civilian and military drones, as well as for AAM operations such as air taxis and autonomous cargo aircraft.
Vigilant Aerospace, based in Oklahoma City, has been selected to deploy the FlightHorizon system at the Oklahoma Air & Space Port at Clinton-Sherman Airport.
The project, in partnership with the Oklahoma Space Industry Development Authority, will integrate multiple mobile air traffic surveillance radars, offering remote monitoring and uncrewed traffic management functions at one of the US’ 14 Federal Aviation Authority (FAA)-licensed spaceports.
ODAA executive director Grayson Ardies said: “This investment in systems and infrastructure for advanced air mobility and autonomous aircraft is one of several initiatives that demonstrate the state of Oklahoma’s commitment to being a national leader on the cutting edge of aviation industry technology.”
The FlightHorizon system will enable the state to monitor airspace and track both cooperative and non-cooperative aircraft, replacing visual observers with electronic observers.
It is expected to eliminate the need for a chase plane during long-range beyond visual line-of-sight (BVLOS) flights of uncrewed aircraft systems, including those at high speeds and altitudes.
The Oklahoma Legislature funded this initiative in 2022 through the Preserving Rural Economic Prosperity fund, with the goal of investing in unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and AAM infrastructure.
The project at the Oklahoma Air & Space Port, near Burns Flat, aims to advance autonomous aircraft operations and BVLOS flight testing of next-generation military and cargo UAS within the US National Airspace System.
Furthermore, the system can be redeployed across Oklahoma, serving as a foundation for AAM operations at various locations.
The core of the system is a scalable cloud-based software, integrated with air traffic surveillance radars from DeTect.
FlightHorizon also incorporates data from radars, aircraft transponders, drone telemetry, Remote ID drone beacons and online FAA data to provide a “comprehensive” airspace overview to remote pilots and airspace managers.
Vigilant Aerospace CEO Kraettli Epperson said: “Oklahoma understands the importance of the autonomous aviation industry for the state and our nation and is taking the lead in this growing industry and ecosystem.
“Choosing a flexible, scalable solution that can support a wide range of military and commercial drone flights, and investing in the emerging AAM industry, Oklahoma is showing the nation a path forward.”