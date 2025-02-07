ODAA has selected Vigilant Aerospace to deploy the FlightHorizon system at the Oklahoma Air & Space Port at Clinton-Sherman Airport. Credit: Vigilant Aerospace Systems.

The Oklahoma Department of Aerospace and Aeronautics (ODAA) has contracted Vigilant Aerospace to implement an advanced airspace management system, marking the state’s inaugural investment in infrastructure to bolster the advanced air mobility (AAM) industry.

This move is expected to position Oklahoma as a national testing ground for both civilian and military drones, as well as for AAM operations such as air taxis and autonomous cargo aircraft.

Vigilant Aerospace, based in Oklahoma City, has been selected to deploy the FlightHorizon system at the Oklahoma Air & Space Port at Clinton-Sherman Airport.

The project, in partnership with the Oklahoma Space Industry Development Authority, will integrate multiple mobile air traffic surveillance radars, offering remote monitoring and uncrewed traffic management functions at one of the US’ 14 Federal Aviation Authority (FAA)-licensed spaceports.

ODAA executive director Grayson Ardies said: “This investment in systems and infrastructure for advanced air mobility and autonomous aircraft is one of several initiatives that demonstrate the state of Oklahoma’s commitment to being a national leader on the cutting edge of aviation industry technology.”

The FlightHorizon system will enable the state to monitor airspace and track both cooperative and non-cooperative aircraft, replacing visual observers with electronic observers.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Airport Technology. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

It is expected to eliminate the need for a chase plane during long-range beyond visual line-of-sight (BVLOS) flights of uncrewed aircraft systems, including those at high speeds and altitudes.

The Oklahoma Legislature funded this initiative in 2022 through the Preserving Rural Economic Prosperity fund, with the goal of investing in unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and AAM infrastructure.

The project at the Oklahoma Air & Space Port, near Burns Flat, aims to advance autonomous aircraft operations and BVLOS flight testing of next-generation military and cargo UAS within the US National Airspace System.

Furthermore, the system can be redeployed across Oklahoma, serving as a foundation for AAM operations at various locations.

The core of the system is a scalable cloud-based software, integrated with air traffic surveillance radars from DeTect.

FlightHorizon also incorporates data from radars, aircraft transponders, drone telemetry, Remote ID drone beacons and online FAA data to provide a “comprehensive” airspace overview to remote pilots and airspace managers.

Vigilant Aerospace CEO Kraettli Epperson said: “Oklahoma understands the importance of the autonomous aviation industry for the state and our nation and is taking the lead in this growing industry and ecosystem.

“Choosing a flexible, scalable solution that can support a wide range of military and commercial drone flights, and investing in the emerging AAM industry, Oklahoma is showing the nation a path forward.”