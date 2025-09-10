Deeper Scan deploys AI algorithms to automatically analyse electronic devices, comparing them to a secure database of known devices. Credit: Jaromir Chalabala/Shutterstock.com.

UK-based software company NW Pro has developed a new electronic device screening technology called Deeper Scan through the UK Ministry of Defence’s Defence and Security Accelerator’s (DASA) Future Aviation Security Solutions (FASS) programme.

Designed to enhance airport security, this solution addresses vulnerabilities in traditional airport security methods, which often depend on human operators to interpret complex X-ray images.

Deeper Scan utilises AI algorithms to automatically analyse electronic devices, comparing them against a secure database of known devices.

The technology can detect modifications or anomalies in laptops, tablets, or phones that may suggest concealed threats.

Unlike standard scanners that merely identify suspicious chemical compositions, Deeper Scan offers a fully automated analysis that reduces the need for continuous human oversight.

The portable cabinet-based system streamlines the screening process and decreases the workload for operators while enhancing the accuracy of threat detection.

It can process devices in seconds, with scans forwarded to a secure control room for expert evaluation if unknown devices or potential threats are identified.

This hybrid model merges AI efficiency with human expertise to ensure thorough security coverage.

Deeper Scan’s algorithm is designed to be static and transparent, addressing concerns regarding opaque AI systems.

New device scans undergo review by qualified personnel before being incorporated into the trusted database. This method strikes a balance between advanced technology and existing regulatory frameworks.

The system’s software can be integrated with existing X-ray systems, offering cost savings for security organisations. Deeper Scan can be deployed either locally or on a central server, depending on operational needs.

NW Pro founder and director Jay Richards said: “We started by supplying and maintaining off-the-shelf products, but over time, we found that what customers wanted didn’t exist. We evolved by listening closely to end-user needs.

“The DASA experience enabled us to find ways to meet customer demands that we didn’t know how to achieve at that stage.”

The DASA programme also allowed NW Pro to explore applications beyond aviation security, including military installations and events.

NW Pro also offers NexuSec, an AI-driven CCTV search system that enables natural language searches of video footage.

This system employs “advanced” computer vision and natural language processing to facilitate intuitive searches for visually similar individuals across multiple cameras, improving efficiency in security operations.

Following the development supported by DASA and Dstl, NW Pro is now conducting trials with law enforcement and security teams throughout the UK.

