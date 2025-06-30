The company will expand and upgrade its 43,000m² facility, rebranding it as MTU Maintenance Fort Worth. Credit: Hillwood.

German aircraft engine maintenance specialist MTU Maintenance has secured a 30-year lease with the City of Fort Worth, paving the way for a major expansion at Perot Field Fort Worth Alliance Airport in Texas, US.

The company will invest $120m to upgrade and enlarge its 43,000m2 facility, which will be rebranded as MTU Maintenance Fort Worth.

The move aligns with MTU’s 2050 strategy, aimed at strengthening its US operations.

The enhanced facility will expand its maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services to include CFM LEAP and GEnx engine types, building on existing partnerships with CFM International and GE Aerospace.

This development will transform the site from a quick-turn service centre into a comprehensive hub for engine disassembly, assembly, and testing, establishing it as one of North America’s largest engine maintenance facilities.

The expansion is expected to create around 1,200 new skilled jobs in Fort Worth, alongside an estimated 2,000 indirect roles in logistics, infrastructure, and related services.

MTU Maintenance Fort Worth managing director Gernot Sell said: “We have a clear business strategy for regional collaboration, are committed to job creation, and both excited and prepared for significant growth.”

MTU also plans to collaborate with local universities to develop training programmes for future aviation professionals.

The city’s growing cluster of aerospace firms highlights its ability to support business growth and attract global investment, according to the company.

In October 2024, Embraer opened a new service centre at Perot Field Alliance Airport in Fort Worth.

This investment in MRO services aims to support the growing fleet of E-Jets in the US.

