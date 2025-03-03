FBO terminal upgrade is set to start in late 2025 or early 2026. Credit: Modern Aviation, Inc.

Modern Aviation has been selected to manage the Fixed Base Operator (FBO) at Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) in North Carolina, US.

This move, which expands its network to 18 locations, marks the company’s second FBO in North Carolina.

Following a competitive request for proposal process by the City of Charlotte, Modern Aviation emerged as the winning bidder in January 2025.

The company will begin managing the FBO operations on 30 June 2025, under a 20-year management services contract that includes renewal options.

Modern Aviation will upgrade the FBO terminal to improve aviation services. The upgrade works are set to commence in late 2025 or early 2026.

The company also plans to engage local vendors for procurement and retain all current FBO employees.

Modern CEO Mark Carmen said: “We are thrilled to partner with the City of Charlotte to bring Modern Aviation’s industry-leading service to Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

“As with all our other locations, we plan to pursue independent safety certification under the International Standard for Business Aircraft Handling (IS-BAH) at CLT.”

The FBO at CLT boasts over 220,000ft2 of hangar space and 100,000ft2 of office space.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the airport is the 29th busiest for general aviation in the country, based on business jet traffic.

CLT chief business and innovation officer Ted Kaplan said: “Modern Aviation presented an exceptional proposal that delivers significant value that aligns seamlessly with CLT’s strategic goals and vision for the future.

“The airport is dedicated to ensuring a smooth transition and enhancing the overall experience for customers and stakeholders.”

In 2022, Modern Aviation finalised the acquisition of FBO assets and operations at Des Moines International Airport in Iowa’s capital city.