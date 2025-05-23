Merlin has obtained test pilot approvals in New Zealand, enabling simultaneous test flights for multiple aircraft. Credit: Merlin/Business Wire.

Merlin has obtained an Experimental Certificate of Airworthiness from the Civil Aviation Authority of New Zealand (CAANZ), enabling the company to commence certification flight testing of its autonomous flight technology for fixed-wing aircraft

This development marks a key step in Merlin’s pursuit of full autonomy certification from takeoff to landing.

The CAANZ had previously granted initial approval for Merlin’s certification plans in September 2021, in conjunction with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), establishing a foundational framework for autonomous flight systems.

The newly acquired certificate marks the transition into the final phase of Merlin’s supplemental type certificate (STC) programme, allowing for experimental flight testing.

The CAANZ will engage in risk management and intelligence roles, reflecting its confidence in Merlin’s capacity to operate its autonomy platform safely in a controlled setting.

Furthermore, Merlin has received test pilot approvals in New Zealand, facilitating simultaneous test flights across various aircraft, which is expected to expedite the certification timeline and enhance the company’s readiness for commercial operations.

Merlin CEO and founder Matt George said: “This certification in New Zealand represents a strong vote of confidence from CAANZ and is a major technical milestone in our certification journey.

“The testing carried out in the region plays a crucial role in advancing the maturity of our platform and directly supports in-air operability and certification efforts not only with the CAANZ, but also with the FAA.”

In May 2023, Merlin announced the opening of its test facility in Kerikeri, marking significant milestones such as completing its first stage of involvement (SOI 1) and obtaining a Part 135 Air Operators Certificate for future freight routes in New Zealand.

Additionally, the company recently achieved a Part 145 Maintenance Certificate for aircraft maintenance services.

In February this year, Merlin and Quikjet collaborated to conduct a study to evaluate pilot fatigue levels during flights.

The goal is to understand how wellness factors affect pilot performance, which will help establish new safety standards and improve operational efficiency in the aviation industry, as well as guide the ongoing development of the Merlin Pilot.

