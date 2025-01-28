Marshall, an aerospace and defence organisation, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with AMMROC, a UAE-based aviation maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services provider, to identify and pursue growth opportunities within the aerospace sector.
The partnership is set to leverage the strengths of both organisations to explore new markets and strategic initiatives in line with their mutual goals.
This alliance is also expected to enhance their “competitive positions” in the industry.
Both companies will also work together to connect with potential new customers for aircraft MRO services.
AMMROC CEO Jasem Al Marzooqi said: “By combining AMMROC’s industry-leading MRO expertise and strong presence in the SAMENA region with Marshall’s state-of-the-art engineering solutions, this partnership will enhance our joint capabilities to support a wider range of military and commercial aircraft platforms and extend our regional and global reach.”
A key objective of the partnership is to support AMMROC in securing Military Design Organisation Approval.
As a UK CAA-recognised Part 21J Design Organisation, Marshall will assist AMMROC in obtaining Part 21J certification, expanding the UAE company’s service capabilities and the scope of potential joint project opportunities.
The two companies are set to develop a “Joint Growth Plan” as part of their collaboration.
This plan will detail the opportunities each organisation intends to pursue, documenting potential markets and strategic initiatives identified through their joint efforts.
Marshall chief growth officer Bob Baxter said: “This partnership is an exciting opportunity to broaden our market potential and enhance our service offerings.
“We will be able to leverage our strengths combined with AMMROC’s expertise to drive collaboration and innovation, identifying ways to better serve our customers and explore new markets.”