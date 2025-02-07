Lufthansa Technik’s US subsidiary, Lufthansa Technik Component Services (LTCS), has commenced construction of a facility expansion at Tulsa International Airport.
The ground-breaking ceremony begins the next phase of Lufthansa Technik’s multi-million-dollar investment to expand its aircraft component services in the Americas.
The project will add a 25,000ft² (2,300m²) building, increasing the total facility size to more than 140,000ft².
Scheduled for completion by late 2025, the new building will house administrative offices and an upgraded avionics workshop.
Oklahoma Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell said: “Oklahoma has a legacy of aerospace innovation and success dating back over a century, and Lufthansa Technik’s Tulsa expansion marks an important milestone for the industry.
“Oklahoma is a global MRO leader, and Lufthansa Technik will play a crucial role in furthering innovation and long-term success in this sector. I appreciate Lufthansa Technik’s continued investment in our state.”
The expansion also includes renovations to existing hangars, repurposing space to expand shop capacity and adding 90 new workstations.
Additionally, LTCS will introduce new repair capabilities including integrated drive generators, which regulate electrical power from engine turbines.
This complements the facility’s recent addition of Air Data Inertial Reference Unit repair capabilities that support aircraft speed, altitude and position tracking.
LTCS Americas operations head and departing co-managing director Michael Scheferhoff said: “The expansion not only adds physical space for operations but also paves the way for further growth, including strengthening the team with more colleagues.
“The new building makes Lufthansa Technik an even more visible and attractive employer in Tulsa.”
In July 2024, Lufthansa Technik signed a Total Component Support contract with Air India for comprehensive component services for its 27 Boeing 777 aircraft.