Ultramain MRO will streamline operations, enhance control, and improve efficiency in line and base maintenance. Credit: Ultramain Systems, Inc.

LS Technics, a specialist in aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), has partnered with Ultramain Systems for the deployment of Ultramain v9 Unity MRO software.

This digital solution is intended to modernise and optimise aviation maintenance operations.

By transitioning to Ultramain MRO, LS Technics will digitise its processes, eliminating paper-based documentation and ensuring secure, real-time access to crucial operational data.

This move is expected to streamline MRO operations, improve control, and boost efficiency, particularly in line and base maintenance.

LS Technics CEO Tadeusz Stachera said: “I am very pleased that the strategic cooperation and implementation of Ultramain which will allow us to realise our ambitious growth plan while optimising productivity and maximising resource utilisation.

“This is a groundbreaking step in our technological transformation, which will strengthen our market position and increase our operational efficiency.”

ULTRAMAIN v9 is a web-based maintenance and engineering (M&E)/MRO software designed for real-time data collection.

It supports iOS, Windows 10, and Android devices, enabling streamlined data entry through smartphones and tablets.

The software’s seamless functionality on mobile devices will provide technicians with an intuitive and user-friendly interface.

Ultramain Systems president Mark McCausland said: “Partnering with LS Technics underscores our shared vision of innovation and efficiency in aviation maintenance.

“By implementing Ultramain, LST is joining the new standard in digital MRO operations, ensuring greater accuracy, speed, and reliability.”

Ultramain offers integrated supply chain and logistics features, including warehouse management, mobility solutions, and advanced material resource planning.

In June 2024, easyJet announced the replacement of paper technical and cabin logs with Ultramain’s digital system, aiming to eliminate more than 300,000 sheets of paper annually across its 346-aircraft fleet by 2025.