Heathrow Airport in London, UK, has unveiled a £2.3bn ($2.9bn) accelerated investment plan, marking the largest private-sector capital investment in the UK’s transport network.
This financial commitment over the next two years aims to upgrade the UK’s principal hub airport to enhance service for passengers and businesses.
The investment represents a £244m increase over previous forecasts and will be channelled into improving capabilities across all terminals, including baggage systems, to support timely departures and arrivals.
One of the key initiatives of the investment programme is the Independent Journeys Project, which is designed to help passengers travel more independently through the airport.
Additionally, Active Travel projects will promote cycling and walking to and within Heathrow, with a completion target set for 2027.
These projects are part of Heathrow’s broader efforts to enhance passenger experience and airport sustainability.
Over the next two years, the investment is expected to stimulate economic expansion across the UK.
Furthermore, the investment is poised to generate contract opportunities for businesses and small- and medium-sized enterprises throughout the UK.
Heathrow’s Investment Impact Report highlights the airport’s substantial investments made in 2024, totalling £1.1bn, engaged more than 1,100 supply chain partners within the UK.
Heathrow CEO Thomas Woldbye said: “Heathrow is the UK’s gateway to the world, and ultimately, the country’s gateway to growth.
“Today’s announcement confirms that we will continue to invest more than £1bn of private-sector cash each year into the airport to deliver facilities our airlines and passengers want, while boosting the UK economy and creating opportunities for businesses up and down the country.”
In July this year, the UK’s main air traffic control provider NATS upgraded its demand capacity balancer technology at London Heathrow Airport to help optimise operating plans and reduce aircraft emissions.
The digital twin software, which has been used by the airport since 2015, has been updated to include environmental impact data.
Earlier this year, UK flag carrier airline British Airways started a ground equipment overhaul at London Heathrow Airport as it moved towards hybrid and electric alternatives.