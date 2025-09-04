LBA is seeking new routes to European hub airports and considering potential destinations in the Middle East. Credit: Leeds Bradford Airport.

Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA) has enhanced Yorkshire’s international connectivity with the opening of a £100m ($134.3m) terminal extension.

The first phase of development, which commenced operations in June, aims to provide passengers with improved amenities.

These include additional seating, new retail and dining options, and expanded baggage reclaim and immigration facilities.

The second phase of the project involves a refurbishment of existing facilities, which will enhance security and check-in processes, as well as expand duty-free, retail and arrival spaces.

Alongside terminal enhancements, LBA plans to invest in runway upgrades, new aircraft stands, a rail station, an airport hotel, and improved parking facilities.

The region anticipates the creation of more than 12,000 jobs by 2030.

LBA CEO Vincent Hodder said: “We unveiled our Vision 2030 strategy in August last year and since then LBA has been on a transformational journey.

“Backed by £200m in private investment, our plans will create 5,500 new jobs and contribute nearly £1bn to the local economy as we aim to reach an anticipated seven million passengers a year by 2030.”

LBA is pursuing new routes to European hub airports and exploring potential destinations in the Middle East.

Its efforts to improve connectivity align with Yorkshire’s diverse economy, which includes sectors in manufacturing, agriculture, financial services, and digital industries.

In addition, Hodder said: “Our LBA: REGEN goal is to increase our passenger numbers to 7 million per annum by 2030 and nearly 10 million per annum by 2045. To do this, we must invest in infrastructure to make our airport fit for the future.”

In 2023, Mobile Tornado, a provider of resource management mobile solutions, announced that LBA selected its communication technologies.

LBA utilises Mobile Tornado’s push-to-talk over cellular solutions for instant communication with individuals and groups, enhancing safety, efficiency, and productivity in their complex daily operations.

