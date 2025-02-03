Joramco, the engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise, has announced its investment in DHL‘s GoGreen+ programme, marking a significant step towards reducing carbon emissions in the aviation industry through the use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).
This initiative aligns with the company’s long-term sustainability strategy.
By participating in the GoGreen+ programme, Joramco is contributing to the advancement of SAF, which is produced from renewable resources such as waste cooking oil and agricultural residues.
The use of SAF, when mixed with traditional jet fuel, can cut carbon emissions by as much as 80%, according to the company.
The collaboration helps in the implementation of smarter waste management, energy conservation, and recycling efforts.
Joramco CEO Fraser Currie said: “The future of aviation is green, and it is our responsibility to contribute to a cleaner, more sustainable industry.
“At Joramco, we care about delivering the highest quality products and services to our valued customers, which involves every aspect of the process.
“Utilising sustainable aviation fuel reaffirms our commitment to the environment, as much as deepens our clients’ trust in us.”
In February 2024, Ryanair renewed its maintenance contract with Joramco for an additional ten years.
Under this agreement, Ryanair is responsible for performing ten lines of heavy maintenance at Joramco’s facility in Amman, Jordan, to support its expanding fleet. This renewal coincides with Joramco completing its 100th ‘C check’ for Ryanair.