Joby’s all-electric air taxi flying over its test facility in Marina, California. Credit: Joby Aviation.

California-based Joby Aviation has partnered with Virgin Atlantic, which flies long-haul from the UK to the US and Caribbean, to launch an air taxi service in the UK.

The partnership expands on the existing agreement between Joby and Delta Air Lines, which holds a 49% stake in Virgin Atlantic, to initiate services in the US and UK.

The deal means the carrier has cancelled its tie-up with Vertical Aerospace in favour of Joby as eVTOL partner. Explaining why, Virgin said Joby is a leader in eVTOL technology.

The partnership focuses on providing zero-emission, short-range travel in the UK, beginning with city and regional routes from Virgin Atlantic’s hubs at Heathrow and Manchester Airport.

Virgin Atlantic will assist Joby in launching the service by promoting it to customers, collaborating with regulators, and supporting the development of landing infrastructure at major airports.

Joby’s electric air taxi can transport a pilot and four passengers at speeds of up to 200mph, according to the company itself.

The partnership will allow Virgin Atlantic customers to book seats on Joby’s aircraft via Virgin Atlantic’s app, website, and other platforms.

Virgin Atlantic CEO Shai Weiss said: “As a leader in sustainability and with innovation firmly in our DNA, we are delighted to be partnering with Joby to bring short-haul, zero-emission flight to airports and cities throughout the UK.”

Joby’s electric air taxi features six tilting propellers for vertical takeoff and landing, which help produce less noise compared to conventional helicopters.

It is designed for flights on routes up to 100 miles. The company has so far conducted test flights, including demonstrations in New York City, Japan, and Korea.

Joby founder and CEO JoeBen Bevirt said: “Virgin Atlantic’s commitment to delighting its customers reflects our experience with Delta and we couldn’t imagine a better partner to work with in the UK.”

In 2022, Joby and Delta Air Lines established a partnership for a community-to-airport transportation.

The partnership between Joby and Delta is exclusive in the US and UK for a minimum of five years after its commercial launch. However, this collaboration has now been expanded to incorporate Virgin Atlantic in the UK.

Joby showcased its aircraft for the first time in the UK at the 2024 Farnborough International Airshow.

In July 2022, the company announced its formal application for aircraft validation by the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

It has not yet been certified to fly eVTOL craft in the UK.