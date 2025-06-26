Flow360’s GPU-native capabilities enable Joby to perform multiphysics analysis more efficiently. Credit: ARVD73/Shutterstock.

Joby Aviation has announced a partnership with Flexcompute to enhance the development of its next-generation eVTOL aircraft using Flexcompute’s flagship solver, Flow360.

This collaboration was announced at the 2025 Paris Air Show.

The integration of Flow360 into Joby’s workflow aims to dramatically reduce design cycles and enable high-fidelity aerodynamic and aeroacoustic analyses.

By leveraging Flow360’s GPU-native capabilities, Joby can now perform multiphysics analysis more efficiently, paving the way for the creation of quieter and more efficient aircraft suitable for urban air mobility.

Joby Aviation chief aerodynamicist Gregor Veble Mikić said: “Flow360 is reshaping how we think about the depth of analysis throughout the design process. With faster execution, seamless integration, reliable accuracy, and scalable computing power, we can spend less time managing tools and more time solving the real physics challenges.”

This technological advancement is expected to transform simulation runtimes from weeks to mere hours or minutes, fostering a quick and thorough insight into design evolution and related flow phenomena.

The benefits offered by the technology include early concept designs, which can be iterated swiftly and confidently, allowing for a broader exploration of ideas.

Furthermore, the development of accurate aerodynamic databases is streamlined, reducing the need for multiple design cycle iterations.

Flexcompute president Vera Yang said: “At Flexcompute, we’re proud to support that leadership. With Flow360, we enable Joby to run high-fidelity simulations to accelerate the optimisation of aerodynamics and acoustics across a wide flight envelope. This partnership reflects our shared belief: that faster, quieter, and safer urban air mobility isn’t a distant future, it’s within reach.”

Additionally, Joby Aviation recently completed piloted demonstration flights that showcased full transition capabilities from vertical to cruise flight and vice versa.

