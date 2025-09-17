The initiative makes JFK the first North American airport to use electric ground support equipment, aligning with the Port Authority’s goal of net-zero emissions by 2050. Credit: The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has partnered with JFK Millennium Partners (JMP) and Fortbrand Services to introduce a pooled fleet of electric ground support equipment (eGSE) at the new Terminal 6 (T6) of John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK).

This initiative marks JFK as the first airport in North America to implement a common-use eGSE system and contributes to the Port Authority’s commitment to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

Terminal 6 is being developed in two phases, with the first six gates, out of ten, expected to open in 2026 and the entire terminal projected to be completed by 2028.

Each of the terminal’s ten gates will be equipped with eGSE that ground handlers will share.

The all-electric fleet at T6 is projected to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 2,500 metric tonnes annually.

JMP and Fortbrand will monitor the equipment in real time to ensure compliance with operational standards while enhancing safety and efficiency.

The setup will include both on-site and remote charging stations, and telematics software will provide real-time data on the equipment’s location, battery status, and maintenance needs.

JMPchief operating officer Karen Ali said: “At JFK T6, gone are the days of unnecessary duplication of ground-handling equipment, which translates into additional CO 2 emissions and inefficient aircraft operations.

“Our future all-electric T6 ground fleet – monitored and maintained together with Fortbrand and our partners – will be a game changer for our airlines and underlines our company’s commitment to sustainable operating practices throughout our terminal.”

In 2022, the Port Authority mandated a transition to zero-emission ground service equipment at the region’s major airports, with a target for all commercially available GSE fleets to be zero-emission by 2030.

Currently, 1,504 pieces of eGSE are in operation at JFK, LaGuardia, and Newark Liberty International airports, a number expected to rise with the opening of T6 and New Terminal One.

Port Authority chairman Kevin O’Toole said: “Two years ago, when the Port Authority launched its ambitious goal of net-zero emissions, we understood that success would require tapping new technology, including electric ground support equipment.

“It’s fitting that our new airline terminals, designed to be among the best in the world, will also be leaders in our drive to reduce the agency’s carbon footprint.”

In addition, T6 will incorporate various sustainability features, such as high-efficiency building systems, over 4,000 solar panels, stormwater capture and reuse, and a commitment to divert 90% of waste through recycling during construction and operation.

In April 2025, the Port Authority, in partnership with Realterm and Worldwide Flight Services (WFS), opened a $270m consolidated cargo handling centre at JFK.

