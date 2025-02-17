The International Air Transport Association (IATA) and 123Carbon have announced a collaboration to develop interoperability between their sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) registries.
This move aims to increase transparency, prevent emissions reporting errors, and streamline the management of SAF certificates.
The collaboration will address three primary areas, including the creation of a unique identifier for SAF batches, the alignment of data points for registry exchanges, and the establishment of a process to prevent double issuance of certificates.
Additionally, a dispute resolution mechanism will be put in place, stated IATA.
Both IATA and 123Carbon are seeking further engagement with SAF stakeholders to enhance the interaction between registries.
123Carbon managing director Jeroen van Heiningen said: “This collaboration allows SAF providers, airlines, freight forwarders, and corporate entities to utilise our platforms without the concern of double issuance, whilst managing their SAF certificates digitally on our platform.”
IATA’s SAF Registry, set to launch in April 2025, is designed to support the widespread adoption of SAF by standardising the market for SAF certificates.
These certificates, which contain product and environmental attribute information, are issued once a SAF batch is registered.
IATA has already introduced the IATA SAF Accounting and Reporting Methodology in preparation for the registry’s launch.
The development of the IATA SAF Registry has received support from over 50 organisations, including airlines, fuel producers, and state authorities.
IATA is also consulting with a wide range of stakeholders, such as 123Carbon, to ensure the registry meets the industry’s needs.
IATA sustainability senior vice president Marie Owens Thomsen said: “User trust is essential. The transparency that comes with interoperability will ensure that our registries can function cohesively to maximise SAF’s potential to support aviation’s decarbonisation.
“The broader the alignment among registry providers, the better. We welcome all entities active in this field to work with IATA and 123Carbon towards global interoperability between all registries.”
123Carbon, with over 50 global users, is claimed to be the first independent platform for carbon insetting that spans all transport modes.
It assists various industry players in managing and transferring Environmental Attribute Certificates (EACs) for different modalities and technologies, including SAF.
Last month, IATA reported a 10.4% surge in global air passenger demand for 2024, surpassing pre-pandemic levels by 3.8%.