The custom-build robots are currently being pilot tested at the airport for over the next few months. Credit: Halifax International Airport Authority.

Halifax International Airport Authority (HIAA), in collaboration with Maritime Robotics, a Halifax based start-up, has introduced two innovative passenger experience robots at Halifax Stanfield.

These robots are part of HIAA’s ongoing commitment to using technology to enhance the airport experience for travellers and visitors.

The custom-build robots, currently being pilot tested at the airport are designed with voice recognition and interactive touch screens.

During the next few months, these robots will provide passengers with details about flight schedules, current weather conditions, facilities available at the airport, among other information.

Upon request, these robots can escort passengers to certain areas within a predefined boundary. For areas beyond this limit, passengers can refer to a fixed directional map for guidance.

HIAA director of marketing, communications & customer experience Tiffany Chase said: “We are pleased to partner with a local start-up to test robotic technology at our airport.

“This collaboration marks an exciting step toward enhancing wayfinding and elevating the passenger experience. By embracing technology solutions like these, we are prioritising airport efficiency and innovation, with a touch of fun in the terminal. Think WALL·E with a map — and they’re pretty adorable, too.”

Positioned pre-security in the Centre Court and Arrivals areas, these robots serve as an additional resource, especially during busy times when staff assistance is limited. Travellers and visitors are encouraged to interact with the robots on their next visit to the airport.

Maritime Robotics director Huijing He said: “Bringing this kind of innovation to our local airport is especially meaningful.

“It’s not just about introducing new technology — it’s about enhancing the travel experience for our community and taking a significant step toward the future of travel, powered by the people who make it possible.”

