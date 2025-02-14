Energy company Gevo has entered into a strategic partnership with Axens to expedite the development and commercialisation of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) through the ethanol-to-jet (ETJ) pathway.
This collaboration is set to capitalise on Axens’ Jetanol technology, which is recognised for its commercial viability.
The alliance unites the strengths of both companies, combining their technical expertise, technologies, and experience in plant integration and pre-engineered systems specific to the ETJ sector.
Additionally, the partnership will focus on enhancing Gevo’s patented ethanol-to-olefins (ETO) technology, which is poised for further advancements in process and “cost-effectiveness”.
Gevo CEO Dr Pat Gruber said: “We believe that continuing to reduce production costs and capital costs for drop-in hydrocarbon fuels and chemicals has the potential to create large numbers of jobs, spur rural economic development, and create clear, market-based incentives for regenerative agriculture.
“It adds up to a practical approach for increased energy production and better energy security.”
The collaboration builds on Gevo and Axens’ prior commercial cooperation with the French Institute of Petroleum (IFPEN) on the development and commercial deployment of Gevo’s ETO process, which can produce transportation fuels with the potential to achieve zero carbon intensity.
Upon successful completion of the technology development, Gevo is expected to spearhead the deployment of its ETO technology in North America, aiming to stimulate job creation and economic growth in rural regions.
Axens is set to support this initiative by providing licencing, catalysts, equipment, and engineering services worldwide.
Axens CEO Quentin Debuisschert said: “The immense potential for both our companies to lead the future of air-travel decarbonisation is an obvious way forward.
“The combination of Gevo market know-how and capacity of project development with Axens best-in-class technology, Jetanol, is expected to allow a fast acceptance and adoption of the ETJ Pathway.”
In 2023, Hawaiian Airlines secured a deal with Gevo to purchase 50 million gallons of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) over five years, starting in 2029, for delivery to its California gateway cities.