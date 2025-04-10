Veovo and Gatwick management met and sealed the deal at PTE. Credit: Veovo

London’s second airport, Gatwick, has extended its partnership with Veovo to develop an Integrated Airport Control (IAC) System, with the new agreement signed at Passenger Terminal Expo in Madrid.

The IAC will use “AI/Machine learning-driven prediction” to move Gatwick towards a Total Airport Management (TAM) administration.

The Veovo technology will create a “Virtual Control Room” to track airport operations, and much like many similar tools recently implemented at airports around the world, recommend action via alerts to human staff.

“Developed together with Veovo technology partners Amorph, the IAC benefits from strong usability principles and a design focused on practical decision-making,” Veovo explained.

On the passenger side, flows through security and check-in will be monitored and fed into future analytics and real-time action to “improve… passenger experience”.

“Forecasting, alerts and event triggers based on the predicted impact of changes to weather, flight schedule, baggage handling, rail services and people show-up profiles” will be used to improve airside operations, the partners said.

“This collaboration reinforces London Gatwick’s commitment to innovation and sets a new benchmark for data-driven airport management in Europe,” said James Williamson, Veovo CEO.

“Our technology turns data into predictions and action, allowing Gatwick Airport to move beyond reactive operations to more joined-up, automated decision-making. It’s about creating an airport that sees ahead and takes proactive action to improve the overall performance of the airport,” he claimed.