Workers at London Gatwick Airport, represented by the UK’s trade union Unite, have resolved “long-standing” pension issues with their employer, Red Handling, a ground handling company.

This resolution comes after industrial action was initiated by more than 100 Unite members during the Easter long weekend, primarily due to concerns regarding unpaid pension contributions and the absence of established pension plans.

Members of Unite are employed by Red Handling as baggage handlers, check-in staff, and flight dispatchers for airlines such as Norwegian, Delta, TAP, and Air Peace.

In April this year, Unite announced a planned strike at Gatwick Airport.

Last month, strikes were paused for a week after negotiations between Unite and the company.

Following negotiations, Unite stated that it has received “proof” of payment of pension contributions made by the company to pension provider Royal London.

The ground handling company has also committed to conducting individual workshops for employees to review their contributions for accuracy, stated Unite.

Unite has committed to assist any member facing unresolved pension issues.

According to the trade union, Red Handling has “agreed” to compensate for any loss of interest on unpaid contributions. Furthermore, an independent audit will be conducted to prevent future occurrences of similar issues.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “The way Red Handling was playing fast and loose with our members’ pensions was completely unacceptable and we are glad they have come to their senses and paid up.

“This win for our members shows that industrial action works. It pays to be a member of Unite.”

Red Handling members had previously expressed concerns about being overworked and lacking adequate breaks between shifts. However, they have now voted in favour of new working terms that include overtime pay and guaranteed time off, stated Unite.

Unite regional officer Ben Davis said: “The situation with pensions, late wages and a lack of breaks was taking a big toll on our members and they are glad this has now been resolved.”

In April this year, Gatwick expanded its partnership with Veovo to enhance the Integrated Airport Control (IAC) System, with the agreement signed at the Passenger Terminal Expo in Madrid.

