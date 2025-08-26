The Garmin G700 TXi System – Advanced Avionics for a Next-Generation Aircraft. Credit: XTI Aerospace/PRNewswire.

XTI Aerospace has chosen the Garmin G700 TXi avionics system for its flagship TriFan 600 xVTOL aircraft.

The advanced avionics system will provide enhanced situational awareness and aviation security, along with advanced cockpit technology for XTI’s aircraft.

Discover B2B Marketing That Performs Combine business intelligence and editorial excellence to reach engaged professionals across 36 leading media platforms. Find out more

The Garmin G700 TXi system is tailored for modern business aviation, offering dual large-format primary flight displays (PFDs) and multifunction displays (MFDs) with touchscreen interfaces. It also includes Synthetic Vision Technology (SVT) for heightened terrain and obstacle recognition.

Additional features include dynamic maps, satellite weather, and smart autopilot integration with envelope protection.

The Garmin G700 TXi also provides a smooth integration with Garmin weather radar, data links, ADS-B, as well as various other optional tools and services.

It is designed with an open architecture that allows it to connect with the Full Authority Digital Engine Control (FADEC) systems of both turboshaft engines.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

XTI Aircraft senior vice president and interim president Don Purdy said: “This avionics suite is a fantastic match for the TriFan 600.

“Garmin’s G700 TXi offers the reliability, innovation, and pilot features to efficiently and safely operate the transformational xVTOL aircraft – operating from traditional runways, short runways, heliports and other approved landing areas.”

The fixed-wing TriFan 600 aircraft merges the speed, range, and comfort of a jet with the versatility of a helicopter.

Equipped with high-performance twin turbo-shaft engines, the aircraft is capable of vertical take-off and landing using three ducted fans. It then shifts to horizontal flight, utilising the large front fans for rapid, long-distance regional operations.

The integration of the Garmin G700 TXi into the TriFan 600’s flight deck allows pilots to have access to superior navigation, communication, surveillance, and monitoring systems throughout all stages of flight.

This integration is pivotal as XTI Aerospace progresses towards Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) certification, with developmental tests slated for 2027.

At the Avalon Airshow in Melbourne in April, XTI Aerospace showcased “Sparrow”, a subscale model demonstrating the TriFan 600’s VTOL capabilities and innovative design.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up