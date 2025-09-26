The Aerodome DAS enables instant aerial monitoring and enhanced coverage via operator-initiated automated drone flights. Credit: Flock Safety.

Flock Safety has introduced the Flock Aerodome Drone as Automated Security (DAS), targeting private sector organisations seeking automated aerial surveillance for large-scale facilities.

The solution allows security teams to dispatch drones across sites, including transportation centres, energy installations, healthcare campuses, logistics hubs and retail properties.

According to Flock Safety, the Aerodome DAS provides immediate aerial monitoring and expanded coverage through operator-initiated, automated drone flights.

The introduction of this system follows an increase in organised retail crime, with reported shoplifting incidents rising by 93% in 2024.

Flock Safety states that the Aerodome DAS can help address these incidents by enabling faster response and detection during security events, while also reducing costs associated with false alarms and manual guard deployments.

The technology is based on Flock Safety’s existing Drone as First Responder (DFR) platform, used by law enforcement agencies, and is now available for commercial clients.

Each Aerodome dock covers an area with a radius of approximately 3.5 miles and supports flights of up to 45 minutes.

Upon receiving a camera or audio alert, operators can deploy the drone through a single command, after which the unit autonomously travels to the designated location and transmits live high-definition and thermal video.

Integration capabilities allow the system to connect with current alarm panels, video management systems and access control platforms.

The DAS can also be linked with other Flock Safety products through its FlockOS interface.

Flock Safety confirms that the Aerodome DAS complies with Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Part 107 regulations using site-specific approvals and waivers where necessary, including Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) operations when applicable.

Features include geofencing, obstacle avoidance, precision landing and complete flight activity logging.

Deployment support, training and customer assistance are provided to facilitate reliable operation and ongoing compliance.

Flock Safety Aviation vice president Rahul Sidhu said: “Security leaders are being asked to protect more with less across bigger footprints, tighter budgets, and real staffing constraints.

“Flock Aerodome DAS gives them a ‘guard in the sky,’ putting eyes on the scene in seconds and turning blind alarms into informed action.”

This launch comes after Flock Safety rolled out the Flock Business Network connectivity hub for private sector collaboration on crime prevention.

The company reports partnerships with more than 1,000 businesses across sectors, including retail, property management and healthcare.

