Fabrum, a New Zealand company, has opened a hydrogen testing facility in partnership with Christchurch Airport to support the development of green hydrogen aviation technologies.
The “state-of-the-art” facility is situated within Christchurch Airport’s Kowhai Park, a 400ha renewable energy precinct.
The company has leased the land from the airport to develop its advanced liquid hydrogen test site, which focuses on liquefiers, gas management systems, and boil-off gas management technologies.
Christchurch Airport CEO Justin Watson said: “This facility is another example of how Christchurch Airport is enabling innovation and collaboration to drive decarbonisation. Having already reduced our own operational emissions by 92%, we’re now focused on helping others transition to a low-emissions future.
“By partnering with Fabrum and global industry leaders, we’re not just supporting the transition—we’re at the cutting edge of the sector, leading the way for us to play a key role in accelerating hydrogen adoption in aviation and beyond.”
Fabrum and Christchurch Airport are part of a hydrogen consortium that includes industry giants such as Airbus, Fortescue Future Industries, Air New Zealand, and Hiringa Energy.
Established in 2023, the consortium’s goal is to make zero-emission aviation a reality in New Zealand.
The consortium will first assess the hydrogen supply chain, its challenges, and the local aviation market’s projected hydrogen needs through 2050.
Fabrum executive chair Christopher Boyle said: “We’re proud to be working with Christchurch Airport to offer a world-class facility that supports the development and testing of hydrogen solutions to support global decarbonisation efforts.
“Having liquid hydrogen as an aviation fuel available on-site is vital for the aviation sector, rapidly advancing towards hydrogen-fuelled operations to unlock a zero-emissions future.”
In 2024, Fabrum received backing for its hydrogen test-site project through an Arohia Trailblazer Innovation Grant from Callaghan Innovation.
This grant is designed to support businesses that contribute positively to New Zealand’s “innovation” ecosystem and show promise on a global scale.