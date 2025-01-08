Measuring instruments supplier Evolution Measurement has introduced the EvoScann P10-D pressure scanner, a device designed to transform aerodynamic testing in flight environments.
Developed under the European Union-funded H2020 CleanSky2 Rapid and Cost-Effective Rotorcraft (RACER) programme, the P10-D is claimed to be the first 10-channel true-differential pressure scanner.
The P10-D builds on the EvoScann technology, offering a customisable mechanical interface that allows for direct integration into various testing setups, eliminating the need for tubing.
Its daisy chain capability simplifies cable management by minimising the length of cables required and enhances frequency response.
This new scanner features a resolution with ten true differential pressure sensors connected to a 24-bit ADC, enabling output speeds up to 2kHz in multiple units.
Evolution’s P10-D also features an additional barometric sensor for local atmospheric pressure measurement, separate from the differential readings.
Even with modifications for the flight test instrumentation (FTI) environment, the scanner is said to remain ultra-compact in size and weight.
The P10-D is designed to offer aerospace-specific communication, providing temperature-compensated, high-resolution pressure data in engineering units.
Multiple units can operate on the same network. The scanners connect directly to their corresponding flow probe or rake without the need for additional installation components.
The primary goal of the RACER programme, launched in 2014, is to develop a compound helicopter by 2030, offering better speed, range, and cost-effective solutions for sectors like public services.
The RACER programme’s expected impacts align with the environmental and industrial objectives of Clean Sky 2 research programme for aviation. It aims to bridge the gap between helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft, offering improved speed, range, and productivity.
In July 2024, Evolution Measurement announced that its EvoScann P16-D pressure scanner received homologation from the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA).