Elysian Aircraft and regional aircraft lessor TrueNoord have formalised a collaboration aimed at assessing the commercial and operational potential of battery-electric aircraft for short-haul aviation.

The companies signed an agreement during the European Regions Airline Association General Assembly in Estoril, Portugal, focusing their efforts on Elysian’s E9X programme.

E9X is being developed as a battery-electric aircraft that seats 90 passengers and has a range exceeding 800km.

The partnership will also involve a sequence of working sessions between the two organisations. These will address key topics including direct operating costs, residual value, and after-sales support for the E9X aircraft.

According to the parties, this initiative is intended to facilitate discussion between technology developers, financiers, airlines, and other stakeholders, with the goal of evaluating the practicalities of leasing and financing electric aircraft.

TrueNoord CEO Anne-Bart Tieleman said: “We are delighted to welcome Elysian to the TrueNoord New Technology Hub.

“We strongly believe that lessors including TrueNoord are an integral part of the future technology aircraft ecosystem by enabling the provision of optimised leasing solutions for our lessees.”

Elysian has indicated that the involvement of TrueNoord will provide insights from the lessor’s perspective, complementing the technical development of the E9X.

The company’s stated objective for the E9X is to address up to half of short-haul scheduled flights and contribute to reduced emissions in the aviation sector.

Elysian co-founder and co-CEO Daniel Rosen Jacobson said: “The future of aviation will not be built by technology alone, but by the strength of an ecosystem working together.

“Through our partnerships with airlines and now with TrueNoord, who as a lessor of regional aircraft understands the dynamics of a 90-passenger aircraft better than anyone, we ensure that E9X is not only technologically viable, but it also addresses commercial and financial expectations of the industry.”

Elysian, which was established in 2023, is focused on the development of large-scale battery-electric aircraft.

The company’s development work is supported by industry partnerships with organisations such as Fokker Services Group, KLM, and Transavia.

It also has research collaborations with Delft University of Technology, Netherlands Aerospace Centre, German Aerospace Center, and the University of Twente.

In January 2024, Elysian unveiled the design for the E9X aircraft.

