El Dorado International Airport in Bogotá, Colombia, has signed an agreement with artificial intelligence (AI) driven aviation technology firm Synaptic Aviation to deploy the latter’s advanced AI and computer vision technologies.
The airport handles around 47 million passengers and close to 336,000 flights annually.
This partnership aims to enhance efficiency and performance throughout the airport’s operations.
Synaptic Aviation CTO and president Sal Salman said: “This contract underscores Synaptic Aviation’s mission to bring next-generation operational solutions to the aviation industry.
“We are thrilled to work with El Dorado Airport to deliver measurable results that benefit airlines, passengers, and the environment.”
Following a successful trial of Synaptic Aviation’s technology, the airport has committed to expanding the use of the company’s solutions across its entire operation.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
The technology is expected to increase safety, improve ground operations, and reduce fuel emissions, in line with the airport’s sustainable management goals.
El Dorado Airport CEO Natalí Leal said: “Technology is a cross-cutting element in our entire operation, a strategic ally that allows us to ensure the proper functioning of the airport terminal and enhance the experiences we offer to travellers and the entire airport community.
“By implementing this software, we continue to strengthen El Dorado’s technological ecosystem, supported by the appropriate use of artificial intelligence.”
By leveraging data-driven insights, El Dorado and its airline partners aim to streamline processes and make more strategic decisions. In September 2024, Synaptic Aviation introduced its latest audio AI solution, which accurately detects when an aircraft’s auxiliary power unit (APU) is in use.