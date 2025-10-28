The EIB funding will support the installation of new EV charging infrastructure throughout the airport campus. Credit: abd/Shutterstock.com.

Dublin Airport in Ireland is set to advance a series of sustainability upgrades following the confirmation of a €288m ($335.1m) long-term loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB).

The airport’s operator, daa, plans to use this funding as part of a €627m programme focused on reducing emissions, improving water management, and increasing energy efficiency.

According to EIB, the financing will support new electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure across the airport campus and modernise water and wastewater treatment systems.

The aim is to enable the shift of both airside and landside vehicle fleets to zero-emission alternatives and to strengthen resource management during periods of high airport activity.

The investment forms part of EIB’s climate action and environmental sustainability priorities and supports daa’s stated commitment to decarbonising its operations.

EIB vice president Ioannis Tsakiris said: “Dublin Airport plays a vital role as Ireland’s international gateway and a hub connecting communities and businesses across Europe and the world.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

“The EIB is proud to support this ambitious investment that will make the airport greener, more efficient, and more resilient.”

In addition to the EIB loan, daa has secured a €2.33m grant through the European Union’s Connecting Europe Facility.

daa CEO Kenny Jacobs said: “Today marks a real step forward for Dublin Airport. With the EIB’s backing, we’re able to push ahead with major upgrades that will make a genuine difference in rolling out EV charging at scale, modernising how we manage water, and switching our terminals to renewable energy sources.

“These projects aren’t just about cutting emissions; they’re about making the airport work better for everyone including our passengers, customers and staff as well as the wider community.”

Previous EIB loans have supported terminal expansions, runway works, and related projects at Dublin and Cork airports, with financings including €125m in 2001, €115m in 2003, €200m in 2008, €260m in 2009, and €350m in 2019.

The partnership between daa and EIB spans over 30 years. Over the last decade, the EIB has provided more than €7.6bn for airport investment throughout Europe and globally, focusing on safety, operational resilience and sustainability.

In July this year, Trinity College Dublin unveiled a new carbon capture technology that is currently being tested at Dublin Airport.

The project is funded by a European Innovation Council (EIC) Transition grant, known as AirInMotion, and is also supported by Enterprise Ireland. The initiative aims to showcase the technology’s potential applications in the aviation and e-fuel industries.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up