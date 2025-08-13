SentryCiv utilises DroneShield’s counter-uncrewed systems technology to offer simple detection solutions designed for civilian applications. Credit: DroneShield Ltd.

DroneShield has introduced SentryCiv, a new counter-drone solution aimed at enhancing the protection of critical infrastructure and public safety.

This latest offering is designed to address the increasing threats posed by drones in non-military environments.

SentryCiv provides a “cost-effective” means for safeguarding assets in sectors such as airports, utilities, data centres, government buildings, and correctional facilities to defend against unauthorised drone activities.

It delivers a scalable solution that is claimed to ensure real-time detection and situational awareness, allowing for a rapid response to threats while maintaining operational continuity.

The technology is engineered to integrate smoothly with existing security systems, offering an additional layer of protection without causing disruptions.

Key features of the SentryCiv solution include an integrated command and control system that connects to the Sentry-C2 Civ platform, providing operators with real-time alerts, threat prioritisation, and data logging capabilities.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

The proprietary DroneLocator technology allows for precise tracking of drone threats, while the Encrypted RF Threat Detection-RFAI engine can identify more than 150 common drone models without interfering with existing communication systems.

The technology is designed with quarterly software updates that enhance performance and expand the detection library, according to the company.

DroneShield public safety director Tom Adams said: “SentryCiv represents our commitment to making advanced counter-drone solutions accessible and affordable for non-military sectors.

“This solution is a game-changer for industries like law enforcement, corrections, aviation, and utilities, providing cost-effective, reliable means of protecting critical assets from evolving drone threats.”

SentryCiv leverages DroneShield’s established counter-uncrewed systems technology to provide straightforward detection capabilities tailored for civilian use.

In line with its commitment to advancing security solutions, DroneShield is focused on equipping critical sectors with accessible tools to combat emerging threats.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up