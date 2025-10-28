The white paper outlines the current landscape of drone-related threats facing the aviation industry. Credit: DroneShield Ltd.

Counter-drone technology provider DroneShield has announced the publication of a white paper addressing counter-drone deployment in civil airports.

It has also begun a collaboration with aviation security consultancy SRI Group to deliver independent Counter-UAS (Unmanned Aerial System) threat and risk assessments.

The development follows a series of drone-related incidents at airports, including the closure of Copenhagen Airport in September due to unauthorised drones entering the airspace.

The incident led to 77 flight cancellations and 217 delays, causing financial losses for airlines due to diverted flights, passenger accommodation, and operational impacts.

The white paper, “Best Practices for Counter-Drone Deployment at Civil Airports,” provides information on the current scope of drone threats to aviation, available technological solutions, and recommended frameworks for risk mitigation.

DroneShield stated that the release aims to facilitate informed policy and operational decisions in airport airspace protection as drones present ongoing security concerns for civil aviation.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

DroneShield CEO Oleg Vornik said: “This is about more than technology, it’s about leadership.

“With the release of Best Practices for Counter-Drone Deployment at Civil Airports and our collaboration with SRI Group, we’re not only driving awareness but delivering the tools and insights airports need to protect themselves from aerial threats.”

In partnership with DroneShield, SRI Group will offer airports vendor-neutral assessments focusing on threat identification and risk management.

SRI Group is led by John Halinski, former deputy administrator of the US Transportation Security Administration and a veteran of the US Marine Corps.

Halinski said: “DroneShield is doing more than publishing a paper—they are creating a pathway for airports to act.

“By offering airport leadership access to independent Counter-UAS Threat & Risk Assessments, DroneShield is ensuring that decisions are based on objective data and operational realities. It shows a real commitment to the safety of airports and the passengers they serve.”

Both organisations will be present at the upcoming Airports Council World Annual Assembly, Conference and Exhibition in Canada.

During the event, DroneShield will host SRI Group at its stand, where airport leaders can begin the assessment process.

SRI Group will provide participating executives with customised reports containing recommendations for advancing their counter-drone initiatives.

In August this year, DroneShield unveiled SentryCiv, a new counter-drone solution developed to strengthen the protection of critical infrastructure and public safety.

This latest product is specifically designed to address the growing threats posed by drones in civilian and non-military settings.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up