The collaboration includes the integration of EFT’s gas-to-liquid process with Comstock’s technology to transform carbon emissions into renewable fuels. Credit: Scharfsinn / Shutterstock.

Comstock has signed a technology cooperation agreement (TCA) with Emerging Fuels Technology (EFT) to boost its renewable fuel yields, including sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

This collaboration will see the integration of EFT’s gas-to-liquid process with Comstock’s solutions, aiming to convert carbon emissions into renewable fuels.

Comstock produces high-yield renewable fuels with low carbon intensity. Their process, which includes solvolytic digestion, bioconversion, and hydrodeoxygenation, can yield up to 125 gallons per metric tonne of feedstock.

The integration with EFT’s technology could further enhance these yields, aligning with Comstock’s strategy of using advanced technology readiness scales for commercialisation.

EFT’s gas-to-liquids process is expected to complement Comstock’s existing technology, potentially increasing yields to more than 140 gallons per metric tonne.

This advancement comes as Comstock prepares to scale up its operations, with a 75,000tpa demonstration facility in the works and plans for a commercial facility with a capacity of one million metric tonnes per year.

EFT founder and president Kenneth Agee said: “Using woody biomass to produce circular fuels has the potential to make a major contribution to decarbonising global mobility and this TCA and collaboration with the Comstock team is a great application of our technology for the production of premium synthetic Fischer-Tropsch fuels.”

The technology cooperation agreement includes a master licence agreement and ongoing technical development support from EFT.

Comstock’s current processes, validated at TRL 6, are set for progression to TRL 7 in the new demonstration facility, with the ultimate goal of reaching TRL 8 in commercial operations.

The partnership with EFT is expected to provide the necessary engineering and technical support to achieve these milestones.

Comstock Fuels president David Winsness said: “Ken, Mark and EFT are leading fuel innovators (and producers) and one of our most trusted technical partners and supporters for many, many years, and true leaders in innovating and deploying gas-to-liquids solutions.

“Integrating the EFT process with our already market-leading yields enables a significant increase in our SAF production goals while further reducing carbon intensities. Extending our system with EFT is a very natural evolution.”