The update provides users with relevant information for flight planning, resource allocation, maintenance scheduling, and competitive analysis. Credit: RTX.

RTX division Collins Aerospace has expanded the scope of its FlightAware AeroAPI solution to allow users obtain historical flight data on demand.

The update enables operators, flight departments and technology providers to retrieve detailed records for airports, operators and city pairs, covering data from January 2011 onwards.

AeroAPI is “simple, query-based” application programming interface (API). It helps improve flight operations with information relevant to areas such as flight planning, resource allocation, maintenance scheduling, and competitive analysis, said the company.

The solution is structured to support efficient data retrieval, with information organised in categories that facilitate targeted queries.

The API offers advanced filtering, enabling users to focus on specific locations, operators or periods as required, said the company.

This structure is intended to assist companies in examining long-term trends or obtaining specific operational data.

Collins Aerospace Connected Aviation general manager and vice president Nicole White said: “In corporate and business aviation, there are few things more critical to our customers’ success than timely, accurate and actionable data.

“The expansive historical information now available through the FlightAware AeroAPI solution provides users the resources and tools needed to improve performance, efficiency and preparedness throughout their operations.”

Digital aviation company FlightAware, the developer of AeroAPI, was acquired by Collins Aerospace in 2021.

Last month, an “incident” involving check-in and bag-drop services provided by Collins Aerospace disrupted passenger services at London Heathrow, Brussels Airport, and Berlin

The issue, which began on 20 September 2025, led to confirmed delays and cancellations.

While Collins and its parent company RTX have not disclosed specifics, it is believed to involve a cyberattack that has taken some systems, including MUSE software, offline.

