The launch in Dallas was officially marked by a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the company’s private hangar within Atlantic Aviation’s facility. Credit: Cirrus Aviation Services/Business Wire.

Private aviation company Cirrus Aviation Services has commenced operations at Dallas Love Field airport in Texas, US.

It is said to mark the company’s first expansion beyond its established presence in Las Vegas and Southern California.

The launch at Dallas was formalised with a ribbon-cutting event at the company’s private hangar, which is located within Atlantic Aviation’s facility.

The family-run operator is introducing select aircraft to the Dallas market, including a Challenger 850 and Citation XLS.

Cirrus Aviation reports that clients in Texas will have access to its national fleet of more than 28 aircraft.

Cirrus Aviation Services president Eric Grilly said: “Dallas is one of the fastest-growing private aviation markets in the country, and this expansion allows us to meet increasing demand while introducing travellers to the elevated service Cirrus is known for.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

“We’re proud to bring a touch of Vegas hospitality to match Dallas’ Southern charm.”

The Dallas operation functions as a tenant at Atlantic Aviation, maintaining independent hangar facilities while making use of Atlantic’s fixed-base operator infrastructure.

The company’s services available from the Dallas location include empty leg flights and continuous concierge support.

Customers in the region will be able to charter various aircraft types, from very light jets to larger models capable of international travel.

Cirrus Aviation Services co-founder and CEO Greg Woods said: “Since our founding in Las Vegas, we’ve built Cirrus by focusing on safety, service and value for our clients.

“Opening in Dallas is a natural next step in our growth, and we’re excited to be part of this dynamic market.”

Founded in 2009, Cirrus Aviation offers a range of services, including aircraft management, on-demand charter, and membership programmes.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up