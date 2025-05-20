Rotate provides insights on leasing extra freighters and establishing viable ACMI rates for profitable operations. Credit: tratong/Shutterstock.

CargoTech has introduced digital solutions to optimise cargo capacity for airlines facing increasing operational challenges.

Airlines are experiencing a mismatch between cargo demand and available capacity due to delays in the delivery of freighter aircraft and the need for more frequent maintenance on their ageing fleet, according to the company.

To address these challenges, airlines are encouraged to form partnerships and explore interline opportunities. This can include establishing block space agreements (BSA) with partner airlines, particularly on underutilised routes.

CargoTech’s offerings assist in analysing and sourcing capacity, enhancing interline networks, and ensuring optimal load factors in real-time, it said.

CargoTech president Cedric Millet said: “Any form of partnership or interline agreement looks good on paper but can pose large operational challenges since often more than one ground handler is involved in addition to the airlines’ own digital systems, and therefore differing software solutions need interfacing.”

The company’s ‘Rotate’ division provides support to airlines in defining their fleet and partnership strategies.

Its Fleet and Network tool allows for the analysis of various scenarios, while Rotate Live Capacity data aids in identifying suitable interline partnerships.

Rotate also offers guidance on leasing additional freighters and determining feasible aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance (ACMI) rates for profitable operations. Furthermore, Rotate’s experts can identify network synergies to enhance load factors on available routes.

Its CargoAi division has developed an interline module as part of its CargoMartPro solution, enabling airlines to book across multiple carriers.

This module simplifies the booking process, facilitates real-time data transfer, and provides users with up-to-date capacity and rate information.

Wiremind’s CARGOSTACK complements these processes established through Rotate and CargoAi by optimising available capacity.

It establishes entry conditions and manages rates across partnerships, while also providing real-time alerts for exceptions and opportunities, enabling airlines to adjust their offerings based on demand fluctuations.

CargoTech strategy head Michael Teoh said: “CargoTech delivers the digital framework and human expertise to fully support partnering airlines in maximising on available capacities in the market. Our aim is an agile, responsive, and profitable air cargo industry – one with a future, despite its current space limitations.”

In March this year, Aerios announced Cargojet as the launch customer for its new Carrier App. Cargojet participated in the alpha programme, providing valuable industry insights and feedback.

The CargoTech group includes ECS Group’s Cargo Digital Factory, Wiremind Cargo, CargoAi, Rotate and Aerios.

