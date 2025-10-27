Investment outside the terminal will be directed towards airfield enhancements, such as the reconstruction of taxiways. Credit: Ceri Breeze/Shutterstock.com.

Birmingham Airport (BHX) in the UK has confirmed a £300m ($399m) investment programme, with £75m allocated annually through to 2029 to support a series of infrastructure projects.

Planned initiatives include further expansion of retail and hospitality spaces, with a scheduled refurbishment by WDF. Three additional food and beverage outlets are also set to be introduced in the departure lounge over the coming years.

Investment outside the terminal will focus on airfield improvements, including taxiway reconstruction, installation of new stands, lighting system upgrades, and runway maintenance, totalling £40m.

The airport intends to upgrade baggage capacity for both inbound and outbound passengers by committing £40m to self-service drop-off systems, baggage sortation enhancements, and improved handling operations.

For the first time, e-Gates are expected to be installed in the south terminal by next summer, alongside continued investment in security lane efficiency and passenger facility upgrades across arrivals and departures.

The airport has also begun work on a new “masterplan,” which will outline strategic development and capacity planning up to 2040.

It expects to announce its chosen partner in the coming weeks, which will provide a framework for development beyond 2040.

West Midlands Mayor Richard Parker said: “Every year, millions of visitors first set foot in our region at Birmingham Airport. And it’s the workplace of thousands of our residents. Now the airport is backing the West Midlands even more with a £300m investment.”

Sustainability measures form part of the business plan, with an ongoing annual investment of approximately £50m to enhance terminal heating and cooling systems for more effective temperature and air quality management.

Additional capital will support electricity metering, replacement of gas-powered assets, and a rolling programme for electrification of airside vehicles and passenger buses.

Following the performance of its existing solar farm during the recent heatwave, the airport is reviewing future solar energy opportunities across the site.

Around 250 personnel are engaged each day in delivering capital projects according to schedule.

Birmingham Airport CEO Nick Barton said: “We are currently in our most successful year ever at the airport and we are confident this growth is set to continue.

“We have already made significant investment in the airport this year, having delivered new departure gates, lounges on the international pier, additional security lanes, new retail offerings and baggage capacity to name only a few projects.”

In November 2024, National Air Traffic Services (NATS) was selected to serve as the new air traffic service provider for Birmingham Airport.

