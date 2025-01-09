BAE Systems has entered into a collaboration with Airbus to supply the energy storage system for a microhybridisation demonstration project aimed at commercial aircraft.
The agreement will see BAE Systems develop, test, and supply batteries capable of megawatt-class power for electric aircraft.
These “packs” will have a 200kWh capacity, designed to improve energy efficiency and aircraft performance by providing electric propulsion assistance during various flight phases.
BAE Systems will deliver the energy storage systems to Airbus for laboratory testing and integration with its electric aircraft testing.
The company’s technology will be designed to be certifiable and fault-tolerant, prioritising safety with solutions to contain “thermal runaway”.
BAE Systems controls and avionics solutions general manager and vice president said: “Our collaboration with Airbus will help future developments in air travel—advancing sustainable aviation with leading-edge energy management solutions.
“BAE Systems’ experience in flight-critical systems and vehicle electrification equips us to meet aerospace’s unique demands, allowing us to optimise performance, work towards more responsible aircraft operations, and address safe electric flight.”
The development of the energy storage system will take place at BAE Systems’ advanced engineering and manufacturing facility located in Endicott, New York.
BAE has developed solutions to address energy storage challenges in electric aviation, balancing energy and power for future aircraft. It claimed its energy storage products offer a progression to 300Wh/kg energy density using standard format cells.
In 2023, Heart Aerospace, a Swedish electric airplane manufacturer, collaborated with BAE Systems to develop the battery system for its ES-30 regional eCTOL aircraft.
The ES-30 features four electric motors, accommodating 30 passengers with a 200km all-electric range and a 400km hybrid reserve range.