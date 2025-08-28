Aurrigo International’s Auto-Cargo and Auto-DollyTug. Credit: Aurrigo.

Aurrigo, a UK-based autonomous technology specialist, has been awarded nearly £700,000 ($942,613) in funding for its Ramp Ready project at East Midlands Airport.

This initiative aims to enhance a multi-vehicle fleet framework for airside logistics, simultaneously enhancing cargo and aircrew transport over the next nine months.

The funding from The Connected and Automated Mobility (CAM) Pathfinder – Enhancements programme will help Aurrigo deploy two Auto-Cargo autonomous vehicles and an eight-passenger Auto-Shuttle.

The company will focus on innovations such as enhanced environmental testing, expanded simulation capabilities, and modular low-volume production techniques.

These advancements are designed to reduce costs, accelerate scalability, and support the commercial readiness of both cargo and passenger autonomous vehicles.

Moreover, the Ramp Ready project will generate critical operational data for ongoing development.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

Aurrigo International CEO David Keene said: “Auto-Cargo is our largest aviation vehicle to date and is set to transform airside logistics by autonomously carrying a total payload of 16,500kg. The vehicle is a fully electric, zero emission alternative to existing diesel-powered models.

“The latest funding will allow us to accelerate deployment at East Midlands Airport, as well as integrating our Auto-Shuttle® to cater for short distance passenger and staff transport. It’s about proving out a multi-fleet approach, as well as gaining valuable insights into real-world situations that we can build into our solutions as we scale.”

Ramp Ready is among four projects by Aurrigo International that have collectively received £1m in funding to propel sustainable airport and transport innovations.

These projects, with additional funding from Innovate UK’s Launchpad initiative, will encompass simulation, exploratory research, and practical vehicle testing in areas such as the Orkney Islands and the West Midlands.

Collaboration with industry partners such as International Airlines Group (IAG), Highlands and Islands Transport Partnership (HITRAINS), and Urban Foresight is integral to these initiatives.

The Pathfinder programme is backed by the Centre for Connected and Autonomous Vehicles (CCAV), a collaborative effort between the Department for Business and Trade (DBT) and the Department for Transport (DfT), delivered in partnership with Innovate UK and Zenzic.

Zenzic programme director Mark Cracknell said: “We are delighted with the exciting projects selected through the CAM Pathfinder Feasibility Studies and Enhancements funding competitions.

“Aurrigo is a fantastic example of the calibre of company leading the way for the UK CAM sector and we’re very excited to share the news of their project successes.

“The deployment of Connected and Automated Mobility solutions has incredible potential to improve commercial and public transport, while potentially providing a huge boost to the UK economy.”

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up