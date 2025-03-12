The project supports airport growth, enhances safety, and maintains infrastructure for increasing air traffic in the Bay Area. Credit: show999/Shutterstock.

AtkinsRealis has secured a contract to manage San Francisco International Airport’s (SFO) Airfield Improvement Programme for the 2024-2029 phase.

The project aims to support the airport’s growth, enhance airfield safety, and maintain infrastructure to meet the rising air traffic demand in California’s Bay Area.

The City and County of San Francisco Airport Commission have entrusted AtkinsRealis with programme management services that will encompass design and construction management, project controls, and quality assurance.

The firm will also handle reporting and stakeholder engagement for the airfield improvement programme, which includes the reconstruction and rehabilitation of runways and taxiways and other airfield improvements.

AtkinsRealis president and CEO Ian Edwards said: “Airports are the gateways to global connectivity and economic development.

“As a full-service provider delivering runways, taxiways and terminal design and overall management for the world’s top airports, we help clients create remarkable facilities that maximise their investments while providing a safe and efficient air travel experience.”

SFO, the 13th busiest airport in the US, handled more than 50 million travellers in 2023, marking a nearly 35% rise from the previous year.

The airport’s $11bn Capital Improvement Plan not only focuses on airfield upgrades but also aims for net zero energy and carbon for airport-controlled emissions by 2030.

AtkinsRealis has contributed to aviation projects at all 50 major US airports, overseeing more than 50 runway developments and taxiway and apron programmes, including work at San Diego, Miami, and Dallas-Fort Worth airports.

AtkinsRealis US, Latin America, and minerals and metals president Steve Morriss said: “Our airport team’s deft experience of successfully navigating improvement programmes through funding, construction phasing and constructability challenges have enabled us to deliver important airfield projects from inception through closeout at 15 of the busiest airports in the US and seven of the top ten airports around the globe.”