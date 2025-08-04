This acquisition will enable ASUR to manage commercial programmes at terminals of several major US airports, including LAX (pictured). Credit: allnewalbert/Shutterstock.com.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASUR) has announced its acquisition of URW Airports for an enterprise value of around $295m.

The purchase, made through its subsidiary ASUR US Commercial Airports, involves purchasing all the issued and outstanding equity interest from Westfield Development, a subsidiary of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW).

This acquisition will enable ASUR to manage commercial programmes at terminals of major US airports.

The terminals include Los Angeles International Airport, Chicago O’Hare International Airport, as well as John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.

The deal marks ASUR’s expansion into the US airport retail concessions segment.

Completion of the deal is due in the second half of 2025, contingent on customary conditions.

To finance the purchase, ASUR will utilise available cash and debt financing secured from JPMorgan Chase Bank.

A parent guarantee from ASUR’s subsidiary, Aeropuerto de Cancún, will cover obligations under the deal.

J.P. Morgan Securities is the exclusive financial advisor for ASUR, while Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton is providing legal counsel.

For URW, RBC Capital Markets is the exclusive financial advisor, with Debevoise & Plimpton offering legal support.

ASUR currently operates 16 airports across the Americas, including nine in southeast Mexico and six in northern Colombia.

It holds a 60% stake in Aerostar Airport Holdings, which manages Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

