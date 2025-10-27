Airbus has begun operations at a second final assembly line for its A320 Family aircraft in Tianjin. Credit: Greens and Blues/Shutterstock.com.

Airbus has started operations at a second final assembly line for the A320 Family aircraft in Tianjin, China, as part of its ongoing expansion in aircraft manufacturing.

This development follows an agreement signed in April 2023 between Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury, the Tianjin Free Trade Zone Investment Company, and Aviation Industry Corporation of China.

Furthermore, the facility is preparing to assemble its first aircraft, with full operational status targeted for early 2026.

The facility is equipped with standardised processes and updated technologies consistent with other Airbus locations.

It also incorporates renewable electricity, reclaimed water, and geothermal energy as part of ongoing environmental initiatives.

The addition of this new assembly line brings Airbus’s total final assembly lines worldwide to ten, including existing sites in Hamburg (Germany), two in Toulouse (France), Mobile (US), and two in Tianjin.

Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury said: “We welcome the addition of Tianjin’s second line to our global production system, as it provides us with the necessary flexibility and capacity to deliver on our plan to assemble 75 A320 Family aircraft per month in 2027.

“Over the past 40 years of our presence here in the country, we have come a long way in establishing trustful partnerships with the China civil aviation community, and we look forward to writing the next chapters of our future together.”

Since its initial opening in 2008, the Tianjin site has assembled and delivered more than 780 A320 Family aircraft.

It was Airbus’s first commercial aircraft production site outside Europe.

In 2025, Airbus marked 40 years since the delivery of its first aircraft to the Chinese market.

Recently, Airbus and the Cathay Group announced a joint investment of up to $70m to advance the development of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) both in Asia and globally.

The announcement was made in Hong Kong at the IATA World Sustainability Symposium.

