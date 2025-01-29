47G Utah Aerospace & Defense (47G) has entered into an agreement with BETA Technologies to introduce electric aircraft and establish charging stations in Utah, US.
This collaboration aims to enhance Utah’s advanced air mobility (AAM) and support sustainable transportation solutions in preparation for the 2034 Winter Olympic Games.
According to the company, industry analysts have predicted that Utah’s AAM industry is expected to create 11,000 new full-time jobs, generate $8bn in business activity and stimulus, and contribute $1.8bn in tax revenues by 2045.
The partnership has garnered support from the Utah Department of Transportation and the Utah Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity.
47G president and CEO Aaron Starks said: “This partnership brings together organisations who all share the vision and collective resources to move Utah into a leading position nationally.
“Air mobility will eventually change the way people commute, receive life-saving medical supplies and transport parcels and packages with greater efficiency.”
The initiative will develop a statewide electric charging network for aircraft and ground vehicles, and facilitate the creation of pilot training programmes and a model to forecast flight operations.
Moreover, it will promote public engagement through flight demonstrations, showcasing the potential of electric air travel, according to the company.
BETA, known for its all-electric ALIA aircraft, has “redefined” air travel by demonstrating its ability to carry up to five passengers or 1,250 pounds of cargo.
The company stated that its Charge Cubes can charge both electric aircraft and ground vehicles, offering a “scalable and sustainable” solution for the future of transportation.
BETA founder and CEO Kyle Clark said: “Utah has a long legacy of excellence in aerospace, which BETA already knows first-hand as many components of our ALIA aircraft are built here.
“The state’s spirit of innovation and progress has fuelled remarkable transformation over the past decade, so this focus on preparing for the future comes as no surprise.”
In addition, 47G’s Project Alta, a public-private partnership, is focused on expanding drone package delivery, developing “reliable” cargo air transport, and introducing air taxis in Utah.
In November 2024, BETA raised $318m in a Series C funding round, led by Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), with participation from existing investors including Fidelity Management & Research Company and TPG Rise Climate.