15below, a provider of personalised, automated passenger communications for the airline industry, has acquired Airport AI, a conversational AI platform designed for airports, to provide a unified communications solution for the air travel journey.

This integration aims to enhance communication, data sharing, and customer service between airports and airlines.

Once fully integrated, the combined solution will allow airports to better monitor passenger flow, improve service responsiveness, and reduce operational costs through self-service customer support.

According to 15below, the integrated solution will help airlines have more comprehensive and contextual interactions with passengers, who in turn can get timely and accurate updates throughout their journeys.

The acquisition is expected to accelerate the growth of Airport AI’s solution at global airports by leveraging 15below’s resources.

Currently, Airport AI serves at more than 80 airports, primarily across Europe, with further market presence in the Middle East, Australia, and the US.

Airport AI’s average client satisfaction score across all airport clients is claimed to have been 4.5 out of 5 in 2024, with 97% of interactions being automated.

Airport AI CEO Pierre Cuquemelle said: “By combining our expertise in AI-driven passenger communication with 15below’s deep integration across airline systems, we’re building the foundation for a future where airports and airlines collaborate seamlessly to deliver smarter services, improve operational efficiency and make travel less stressful for millions of people around the world.”

With the acquisition of Airport AI, 15below stated that it is advancing towards becoming a “complete” passenger engagement platform that airlines require, delivering “consistent” customer communication across all channels and touchpoints.

The integration of Airport AI’s features with 15below’s automation and personalisation systems is expected to further improve passenger communications through advanced AI functionality.

In 2025, over 80,000 flights have experienced disruptions, accounting for approximately 0.46% of the 17.6 million flights recorded this year.

According to projections by Airports Council International (ACI), the global passenger count is expected to reach 9.9 billion. Based on the current disruption rate, it is estimated that around 46 million passengers might encounter delays or interruptions in their air travel by the year’s end.

Therefore, consistent messaging from airports and airlines, facilitated by the integrated solution, is expected to help remove uncertainty and empower passengers by offering a transparent view of their journey through proactive communication and two-way conversational interactions, according to 15below.

15below CEO Nicholas Key said: “We really admire Airport AI’s unique technology and their vision for transforming passenger communications, which aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering a seamless travel experience.

“This partnership brings together two market leaders with deep expertise across airline and airport systems and passenger engagement, creating a powerful force for positive change across the travel industry.”

